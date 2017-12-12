06:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Rabbi Shteinman undergoing resuscitation efforts Haredi Lithuanian Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman is undergoing resuscitation efforts at the Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. Rabbi Shteinman, 104, was hospitalized two weeks ago after feeling feverish and weak. ► ◄ Last Briefs