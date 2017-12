An 18-year-old Houston man was charged on Monday with trying to support the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group and distributing information about how to make bombs, Reuters reported.

Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Friday in Houston following an FBI investigation that found he had allegedly said he planned to travel overseas to fight for ISIS or failing that, commit an attack in the United States, the Justice Department said.