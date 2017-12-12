05:16 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Liberman to Arab MKs: You're all war criminals Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday blasted Arab MKs as "war criminals". His comments came during a Knesset debate on a motion of no confidence in the government filed by the Joint List party. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs