  Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17

Liberman to Arab MKs: You're all war criminals

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday blasted Arab MKs as "war criminals".

His comments came during a Knesset debate on a motion of no confidence in the government filed by the Joint List party.

