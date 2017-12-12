Knesset approves first reading of 'primaries law'

The Knesset on Monday night approved the first reading of a bill relating to party primaries, proposed by MK David Amsalem (Likud).

The bill proposes an arrangement that would allow candidates in primaries to receive state funding to finance their expenses, while candidates who are elected officials in the government or the Knesset will receive funding from the state treasury for their expenditure on the permitted spending ceiling on the one hand, but will no longer be allowed to raise funds or receive any loans to finance expenses.