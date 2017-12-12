A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight that broke in Tirat Carmel, south of Haifa, on Monday evening.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
40-year-old injured in fight in Tirat Carmel
