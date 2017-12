23:33 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Rocket siren heard in the Ashkelon area A "Red Alert" incoming rocket siren was heard a few minutes ago in the Ashkelon area. Locals reported hearing explosions shortly after the siren went off. Full Story ► ◄ Last Briefs