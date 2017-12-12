The Teachers' Union announced Monday evening that it was canceling the strike in about 110 high schools that had been planned for Tuesday.
Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17
Teachers' Union cancels high school strike
The Teachers' Union announced Monday evening that it was canceling the strike in about 110 high schools that had been planned for Tuesday.
The announcement came in light of a new salary agreement that was signed.
