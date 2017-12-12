Hazan urges Haskel and Glick to vote in favor of Supermarket Law

MK Oren Hazan (Likud), who had been an opponent of the Supermarket Law, on Monday evening called on two other opponents of the law, MKs Sharren Haskel and Yehuda Glick, to in favor of the bill.

"Yehuda and Sharren, we in the Likud represent a great deal of traditional and religious people. If we need to – we can improve the Supermarket Law, but you do not bring down a coalition over such a law. In any event, I do not feel so good, so do us a favor: Finish the talks with Bibi and let's vote and get it over with," Hazan wrote on Twitter.