22:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Temperatures to peak on Tuesday It will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with strong easterly winds in the north and the mountains continuing into the morning. It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a rise in temperatures to above average. A significant drop in temperatures and a chance of very light rain are forecast for Wednesday. Thursday will see variable cloudiness and and a slight drop in temperature to the seasonal average. Friday will be partly cloudy. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 21Celsius/69/Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 26C/78F;

Golan Heights: 23/73; Haifa: 22/71; Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva': 27/80; Dead Sea: 25/77