3 Israeli companies in top 50 of defense sales

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and the Refael Authority for Arms Development placed in the top 50 companies in defense-related sales, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's rankings for 2016, released on Monday.

The three companies accounted for $7.9 billion in sales, about 2.1 percent of SIPRI Top 100's $374.8 billion. That total is 1.9 per cent higher compared with 2015, the first year of growth in SIPRI Top 100 arms sales after five consecutive years of decline.