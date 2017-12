22:11 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 IDF backs Israeli in attack on bar mitzvah group The Israel Defense Forces investigation of the lynch attempt that took place a week and a half ago on Jews who were walking in Samaria near the Arab village of Qusra states that the direct cause of the incident was an attempt by Arabs to harm the group, endangering the lives of the group. It was under these conditions that an escort opened fire on the attacking mob, resulting in the death of one villager and the wounding of his son. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs