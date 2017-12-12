Report: Minister called from sickbed to vote on Shabbat law

Minister of Religious Affairs David Azoulay will be forced to leave his hospital bed in the middle of the night in order to reach a Knesset vote on the first reading of a bill to give the interior minister authority to make localities enforce laws on closing businesses on Shabbat, according to public television.

Azoulay was hospitalized and put under anesthesia due to a required medical procedure. Despite requests from the main opposition coalition to grant him "offsetting" in the law on supermarkets, no opposition member is willing to give Azulai a setback. Chairman Yoel Hasson of the Zionist faction faction said that "no one is being offset," and "nothing is personal."