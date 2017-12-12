20 days for soldier who stole fruit from Hevron stand

A squad commander in the Givati ​​Brigade, who was seen in a video stealing fruit from an Arab stand in Hevron during an operation of his unit in the city, has been sentenced by the battalion commander to 20 days in military prison, according to Channel 10 Television.

In addition to the prison sentence, the battalion commander dismissed the soldier from his position as a squad commander. The Israel Defense Forces Spokesman said, "The investigation conducted by the battalion commander revealed that the soldier's behavior was not consistent with IDF values."