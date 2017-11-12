Hungary not moving its embassy to Jerusalem

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Monday that his country does not envisage the possibility of transferring its embassy to Jerusalem in the foreseeable future. Orbán said, "Hungary has no reason to change the policy it has taken so far in the Middle East, and the possibility of transferring the embassy or recognition of the Israeli capital has not been discussed at this time."

At the end of last week, Hungary and the Czech Republic prevented the EU foreign ministers from publishing a statement condemning American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, ahead of the United States moving its embassy there.