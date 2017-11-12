21:07 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Shooting death in Qalansawa A 23-year-old man was critically wounded Monday night by gunfire in the Sharon-area Arab community of Qalansawa. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced, together with a local doctor, to pronounce his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs