21:07
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17

Shooting death in Qalansawa

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded Monday night by gunfire in the Sharon-area Arab community of Qalansawa.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced, together with a local doctor, to pronounce his death.

Last Briefs