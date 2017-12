20:54 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Coalition crisis? Deri threatens to resign: Netanyahu rushes to Knesset Read more Interior Minister and Shas leader threatens to quit unless Knesset passes law giving him power to compel municipal authorities to close stores on Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs