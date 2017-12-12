(AFP) - Swedish police said on Monday that they are investigating an attempted arson against a Jewish chapel after a similar attack against a synagogue, which came in the wake of United States recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
|
20:42
Reported
News BriefsKislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17
Sweden probes arson try against Jewish cemetery chapel
(AFP) - Swedish police said on Monday that they are investigating an attempted arson against a Jewish chapel after a similar attack against a synagogue, which came in the wake of United States recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Last Briefs