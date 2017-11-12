20:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Report: New York bomber responded to Israeli action in Gaza Law enforcement officials have told CNN that Akayed Ullah, the terrorist who carried out the bombing in downtown Manhattan, told police investigators that one of the motives for the attack was Israel's activity in Gaza.



Earlier, the Associated Press reported that the terrorist was influenced by the Islamic State terror movement, but it was not known if there was a direct link between the terrorist and the terrorist organization. CNN reported that the terrorist attempted to carry out the attack on the Times Square, but his device exploded earlier than planned.