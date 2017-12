20:21 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 PM returns Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's plane landed in Israel a little while ago. Netanyahu returned from a visit to France for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and to Brussels on Monday for a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels. ► ◄ Last Briefs