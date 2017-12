Major-General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, has sent a harsh letter to the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Judea, Samaria and Gaza following the incident in which a Red Crescent ambulance was documented assisting Palestinian Authority rioters in Ramallah under the guise of medical treatment.

Mordechai wrote "I view this very seriously and demand that you investigate the case and update [us] on the findings."