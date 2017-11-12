Arabs hurled stones, Monday evening at vehicles traveling on the Hussan bypass road in Judea, used by Israeli motorists to get from Highway 60 to area Jewish communities such as Beitar Ilit.
There were no casualties and no damage was done.
News BriefsKislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17
No injuries or damage in Hussan bypass rock attack
