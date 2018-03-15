Liberman: The Joint List - War Criminals

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has sharply attacked the Knesset members of the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties.

Responding to a no-confidence motion presented by the Joint List under the theme "The government promotes a policy based on war crimes," the chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party said, "Every day in the Middle East, about 400 people are murdered in Arab countries, nearly one thousand wounded. In Yemen, 160 people a day are murdered. Does someone care? Look at how many terrorist attacks there are every day. Does someone talk about war crimes? Those who are sitting here, they are war criminals. The whole Joint List is [made up of] war criminals." Some Joint List Knesset members left the plenum during Liberman's remarks.