Teachers to strike 110 high schools tomorrow

The Secondary School Teachers' Organization will strike 110 high schools around the country on Tuesday in its bid for better pay and working conditions.

Prominent among the targeted communities are Hadera, Lod, Nes Tziona and Zichron Yaakov. Also to be hit are Alonei Yitzhak, Beit Zvi, Binyamina, Carmel, Ein Shemer, Fureidis, Gan Shmuel, Givat Ada, Ibtin, Jisr al-Zarqa, Kfar Pines, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam, Ma'agan Michael, Megiddo, Meir Shfeya, Nir Etzion, Or Akiva, Rechasim and Yagur.