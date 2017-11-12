16:46
News Briefs

  Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17

New York mayor: The terrorists won't win

Mayor Bill de Blasio said police would extend their presence to secure the city.

Repeating the phrase "Thank G-d" for a number of reasons in response to the bombing at the Port Authority, he concluded, "The terrorists will not win."

