12:19 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Putin meets with Assad on Russian base in Syria Russian President Putin arrived in Syria and visited a Russian military base. During his visit, he met with Syrian President Assad. Putin ordered the Russian forces to begin preparing for a withdrawal from Syria. "If the terrorists raise their heads in Syria, Russia will strike them with force." ► ◄ Last Briefs