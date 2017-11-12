Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized at the European Union headquarters in Brussels the importance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people.
]Netanyahu added, "Israel extends its hand to its Palestinian neighbors for peace."
|
09:44
Reported
News BriefsKislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17
PM at EU: Israel extends its hand for peace
Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized at the European Union headquarters in Brussels the importance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people.
]Netanyahu added, "Israel extends its hand to its Palestinian neighbors for peace."
Last Briefs