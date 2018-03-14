09:38 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 EU Foreign Minister 'strongly condemns attacks on Jews' "I strongly condemn any attack on Jews anywhere in the world and on Israeli citizens," the EU foreign minister said during her meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Brussels. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Dec 11 2017, 09:38 AM, 12/11/2017