U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital might hinder his efforts for an Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace accord, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday, according to AFP.

Speaking on CNN, Guterres said he was pleased that Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner had been meeting with Israelis and Palestinians on a new peace plan after years of stalemate in the process.