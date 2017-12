German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in Germany, after demonstrators angered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel burned Israeli flags in Berlin, Reuters reported.

About 2,500 people demonstrated in Berlin against Trump’s decision on Sunday and one Israeli flag was burned, police said, adding that investigations into 11 people had been launched, with one of those related to the flag burning.