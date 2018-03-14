Saudi-led coalition air strikes on a Yemen rebel training camp northwest of the capital Sanaa on Sunday killed at least 26 Houthi fighters, security sources said, according to AFP.
Among those killed in the strikes was the head of the training camp.
News BriefsKislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17
26 Houthis killed in Saudi air strikes northwest of Sanaa
