Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Arabs open fire at military post near Ramallah Arabs opened fire at a military post between Jalazone, near Ramallah, and Beit El on Sunday night. There were no injuries. Security forces are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene.