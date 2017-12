00:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Kislev 23, 5778 , 11/12/17 Swedish PM: There's no place for anti-Semitism Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Sunday night condemned Saturday’s firebomb attack on a synagogue in Gothenburg and denounced anti-Semitism. “I am outraged by the attack on the synagogue in Gothenburg yesterday and that violence against Jews was incited at a demonstration in Malmö,” Lofven said in a statement. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs