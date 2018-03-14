The Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer team on Sunday evening defeated Bnei Sakhnin by a score of 3-1 in the 13th round of the Premier League.
With the victory Be'er Sheva moved to the top spot in the league.
News BriefsKislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17
Soccer: Be'er Sheva defeats Bnei Sakhnin, takes first place
