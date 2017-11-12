Dozens of activists from the Hozrim Lahar ([We'll] return to the mount) movement demonstrated at the top of the Lions' Gate, near the Temple Mount, Sunday evening, demanding that all Temple Mount gates be opened to Jews 24 hours a day.

The activists chanted "No more racism on the Temple Mount," and "Jewish freedom on the Temple Mount." Hozrim Lahar Chairman Raphael Morris said, "This protest reflects the most basic desire, right and demand of Jews in their only country - to enter and pray in the most sacred place to them, the Temple Mount," adding, "The time has come to remove the Waqf [Muslim Authority on the Mount -ed.] and the other terrorist elements from the mountain and apply real Jewish sovereignty to it immediately."