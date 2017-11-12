11 bullet casings found near Binyamin bus-shooting scene

The Israel Defense Forces continue searching for terrorists who fired at a bus at the British Police Junction in the Binyamin region.
Nobody was wounded in the attack. Eleven bullet casings were found near the scene.
