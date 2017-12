22:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 2 terrorists killed in explosion of terror tunnel Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades are warning Israel (the "enemy") that it will pay a price for "breaking the rules of the game" following the destruction of a terror tunnel discovered in the Gaza vicinity. According to a Hamas statement, two terrorists were killed during the demolition. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs