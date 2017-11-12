Two people were moderately and lightly wounded from a stabbing on a bus in the Tel Aviv suburb of Kiryat Ono.
The incident is apparently against a criminal background. The suspect escaped and police forces searched for him.
22:15
Reported
News BriefsKislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17
2 wounded in apparently criminal Kiryat Ono stabbing
