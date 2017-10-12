19:38 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 'Facebook gave the terrorist the knife' President Nitzana Darshan-Leitner of the Shurat Hadin organization has criticized Facebook in light of the fact that the terrorist being held for stabbing a security guard in Jerusalem hinted on the social medium that he intended to carry out a terror attack against Jews.



Darshan Leitner said, "The actual terrorist is the one who carried out the stabbing attack, but Facebook was the one who gave him the knife." She continued, "Unfortunately, the $1 billion lawsuit against Facebook that we are conducting in US courts continues to accumulate more and more innocent victims and Facebook does not see fit to stop the incitement that leads to murder on their pages."