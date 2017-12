18:54 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 'We're not going to tolerate Israel-bashing anymore' Read more United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Israel is "one of our best allies" and calls the move of the embassy to Jerusalem "the right thing to do". ► ◄ Last Briefs