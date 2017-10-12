Fear of plastic in duty-free candy

James Richardson, which runs the duty-free store at Ben-Gurion Airport, has received information from Danish manufacturer TOMS that there are pieces of plastic in the 210-gram size Anthon Berg After Dinner Sweet whose expiration date is 14.05.2018, and the seven-pack of 40-gram Anthon Berg Cognac Marzipan Bar whose expiration date is until October 23, 2018.

The company has worked to remove the product from the shelves in its stores. Consumers with these products should not consume them and contact James Richardson's customer service department at 03-9727222.