Hotam organization blasts Parents and Children Law

Rabbis from the Hotam Torah organization blasted the proposed "Parents and Childrens Law" being discussed by the Knesset.

The rabbis claim that the proposed law would hurt parental authority by attaching "rights" to children rather than discussing them as organic parts of a family.

The rabbis state that parental authority has been eroded in the western world in the name of equality and children's rights and therefore parents cannot educate their children or set proper borders for their behavior.

The proposed law requires parents to "act to realize their children's rights" without allowing them to function as parents, since it requires "mutual respect" and does not require children to respect their parents beyond the regular respect for another person. This destroys parental hierarchy and authority.