The head of the Eshkol regional council which is situated close to the Gaza border, Gadi Yarkoni, welcomed the IDF demolishing of a tunnel which extended into Israel.

"We welcome the huge efforts and resources invested by the army in neutralizing the threat and protecting us as promised after the Protective Edge campaign. We are in close and continuous contact with the relevant military sources and there has been no change in their directives. We continue our routine work," Yarkoni said.