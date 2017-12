Arab social media sites reacted angrily to the recognition by US president Donald Trump of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

One such site presented Trump with a beard and sidelocks blowing a shofar. In another site the Dome of the Rock is seen crying, with a Muslim minaret and Christian church nearby proclaiming that "Jerusalem is Arab."

In another caricature a Palestinian mother is seen hitting Trump with a shoe,stating that "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine."