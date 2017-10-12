12:23 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Suspect in Jaffa building explosion remanded in custody The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended the remand of a shopkeeper suspected of involvement in the explosion and subsequent collapse of a Yaffo building two weeks ago which led to the deaths of three people.

