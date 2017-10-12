The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended the remand of a shopkeeper suspected of involvement in the explosion and subsequent collapse of a Yaffo building two weeks ago which led to the deaths of three people.
|
12:23
Reported
News BriefsKislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17
Suspect in Jaffa building explosion remanded in custody
The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended the remand of a shopkeeper suspected of involvement in the explosion and subsequent collapse of a Yaffo building two weeks ago which led to the deaths of three people.
Last Briefs