EJC: Take punitive action against anti-Semitic attacks

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports that the European Jewish Congress has called on Sweden and other European nations to take strong punitive action after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue in Gothenburg, an attack on a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam and demonstrators were heard chanting murderous slogans against Jews in several European cities over the weekend in the wake of US president Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

“It is unconscionable that Jews are under attack on the streets of Europe, whether by terrorists hurling Molotov cocktails or openly and brazenly calling for the mass murder of Jews in Malmo, Vienna and Paris,” EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor said. “We call on European governments to take strong punitive action against those who perpetrated these acts and call for the immediate arrest of anyone who makes anyone making murderous chants.”