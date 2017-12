The head of the Arab League on Saturday called U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital "dangerous and unacceptable" and described it as a "flagrant attack on a political solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

The statement by Ahmed Abul Gheit, the regional bloc's secretary-general, came at the start of an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from 22 Arab states in Cairo, reported Al-Jazeera.