01:07 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Kislev 22, 5778 , 10/12/17 Firebomb thrown at Sweden synagogue Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators on Saturday night threw a firebomb at a synagogue in Gothenburg, Sweden, local media reported. According to the report, about 20 Muslim protesters who were demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel are responsible for the attack. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs