22:50 Reported News Briefs Kislev 21, 5778 , 09/12/17 Kislev 21, 5778 , 09/12/17 Synagogue, bookstore, meet about controversial book Read more New York bookstore, synagogue, discuss anti-Israel children's book 'P is for Palestine,' come to mutual understandings. ► ◄ Last Briefs