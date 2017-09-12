An Afghanistan official on Saturday said Taliban terrorists killed three Afghan soldiers in an attack on a checkpoint.
According to the official, two other soldiers were wounded in the attack, and eight terrorists were killed.
News BriefsKislev 21, 5778 , 09/12/17
Afghanistan: Taliban attack leaves 3 soldiers dead
