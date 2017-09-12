Hiroshima survivor urges US, North Korea, to negotiate

Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Setsuko Thurlow and International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) leader Beatrice Fihn on Saturday urged the United States and North Korea to negotiate and avoid nuclear war.

On Sunday, the two will receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Thurlow, 85, was 13 years old at the time of the Hiroshima bombing.

"No human being should suffer what we suffered," Thurlow told reporters Saturday. "I deeply and strongly urge the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. never to use nuclear weapons ... Negotiate. A diplomatic solution is the only solution."